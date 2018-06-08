Six killed, including three children, in SUV crash in northern Greece

Photo: proininews.gr

Six people were killed and 10 injured when the SUV they were traveling in crashed on the Egnatia Odos highway in northern Greece on Friday morning.

The six fatalities included three children, while the ANA-MPA news agency said that three of the 10 injured are in critical condition at the Kavala General Hospital.

According to reports, the casualties are Iraqi and Syrian migrants who were being smuggled into Greece illegally by a trafficker, who is believed to be among the dead.

The van crashed after careening out of control just a few kilometers before the Kavala exit. No additional details were available.