Michelle Paterok | Athens | June 11

Canadian artist Michelle Paterok, who was granted the 2018 residency at the Vorres Museum in Paiania, east of Athens, will be showing her work for one night only, on Monday, June 11. In this collection, titled “Unauthorized,” the up-and-coming artist has explored the politics of space in a series of paintings inspired by Athens and other cities. Doors open at 8 p.m.



Vorres Museum, 1 Parodos Diadochou Constantinou, Paiania, tel 210.664.2520