Pet Adoption Fair | Athens | June 10

The animal shelters of the municipality of Alimos and Ilioupoli in eastern Athens will be holding an adoption fair on Sunday, June 10, inviting members of the public looking for a pet to give a home to an abandoned cat or dog. The event will take place from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. at Karaiskaki Square in Alimos.



Kariaskaki Square, Ionias Ave & Venizelou