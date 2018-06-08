The Art of Dying | Athens | June 11 & 12

Athens-based ensemble Jukstapoz presents “The Art of Dying,” a solo piece performed by Christine Gouzelis that was inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s triptych “The Garden of Earthly Delights” to convey the fragility of human existence through subtle humor and surrealism. Award-winning lutenist Jozef Van Wissem will perform his own music live. The New York-based Dutch minimalist musician won the Soundtrack Award at the Cannes Film Festival for the film “Only Lovers Left Alive.” The show, which is part of the Greek Festival, will be on stage at the Pireos 260 venue on Monday and Tuesday, at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 8 and 15 euros and can be purchased on www.greekfestival.gr.



Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.928.2900