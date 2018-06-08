Papakonstantinou & Malamas | Athens | June 9

Two of most prominent artists in Greece’s art-house genre, Thanasis Papakonstantinou and Sokratis Malamas, are on tour promoting a joint recording project – “Me Stoma pou Yela” (With a Smiling Mouth) – released in February to critical acclaim and will be performing at Plateia Nerou (Water Square) in Neo Faliro on Athens’s southern coast on Saturday, June 9. The two singer-songwriters will be joined by a band of 12 musicians and vocalists. Tickets cost 13 euros in advance (www.viva.gr, tel 11865) and 15 euros at the door, which opens at 5.30 p.m.