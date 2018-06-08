Ibero-American Literature | Athens | June 9

The inauguration of the 10th installment of the Ibero-American Literature Festival in Athens (LEA) – aimed at promoting intercultural dialogue between Greece and the countries of the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America – takes place at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Saturday, June 9. The event will start at 7 p.m. with an address by acclaimed crime writer and LEA Honorary President Petros Markaris, the ambassadors of Venezuela and Brazil, as well as representatives of the Maria Tsakos Foundation, the Cervantes Institute, Abanico, Festival LEA and Athens 2018 International Book Capital. There will then be a discussion in Spanish and Greek with simultaneous translation on the art of novel writing, conducted by authors Hector Abad Faciolince, Javier Cercas and Rea Galanaki.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org