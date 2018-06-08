Bobos Arts Festival | Athens | June 10

The Bobos Arts Festival is an annual cultural festival especially for children aged 3 to 12 which is being hosted for the first time by the Athens Concert Hall in its beautiful garden on Sunday, June 10. Highlights at the all-day event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., includes the Burger Project's new interactive concert for kids, a puppet show with Dimitris Baslam, two stories by Jorge Bucay interpreted by the award-winning Topi theatrical team (in Greek) and a series of imaginative shows by La Petite Marguerite (bubble show) and Alex de Paris (pantomime). The British Council will be present with “Playing with Words” (educational games with different languages), while Archeaolab will present a mock excavation for budding archaeologists. General admission costs 15 euros while children under the age of 3 get in for free.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333