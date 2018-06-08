Charles Taylor | Athens | June 11

Canadian philosopher and McGill University professor emeritus Charles Taylor will speak on the subject “Christianity in the West’s Secular Age” in a public lecture at Athens’s National Research Foundation on Monday, June 11, starting at 7.30 p.m. The event is organized by the Volos Academy for Theological Studies in cooperation with foundation’s “Science and Orthodoxy around the World-SOW” project. The lecture will be in English with simultaneous translation into Greek.



National Research Foundation, 48 Vassileos Constantinou, Pangrati, tel 210.727.3516