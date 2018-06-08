Prominent Greek sculptor dies at age 87

Greek sculptor Theodoros Papadimitriou, who signed his work with his first name, died in Athens on Friday at the age of 87.

Theodoros is best known to the general public for his sculpture “Metro Clock,” which graces the main concourse of the Syntagma metro station in central Athens, but also a stainless steel and bronze piece he did for the Athens Exchange called “Rising Index.”

Theodoros was born in the central Greek city of Agrinio in 1931 and studied at the Athens and Paris schools of fine art before going on to become a professor at the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA).

His work has also received numerous awards and distinctions, including the Rodin Prize, and the Grand Prix at the 42nd Contemporary Art Salon in Montrouge, Paris.

A selection of work by the artist was also showcased at the documenta exhibition in Kassel, Germany, last year.

A funeral service will be held on Monday at the Church of Aghios Nikolaos Rigilis in Kolonaki at noon.