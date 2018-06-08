Large fire breaks out at historic site in southwest Peloponnese

Firefighters and water-dumping airplanes were battling strong winds on Friday as they struggled to contain a large fire that broke out in a forested area near the historic site of Pylos Castle in the southwestern Peloponnese.

According to local media, the fire was near the fortification, which overlooks Pylos Bay, the site of the 1827 Battle of Navrino.

Smoke and ash from the blaze was also spread across the picturesque coastal town, putting medics on alert at the local health center.