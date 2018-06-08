NEWS |

 
NEWS

Turkish overflights in the eastern Aegean

TAGS: Defense

Turkish fighter jets embarked on a series of overflights on Friday when four aircraft flew over the eastern Aegean.

A formation consisting of two F-4 and two F-16 jets entered Athens’s Flight Information Region (FIR) over Lemnos and Lesvos.

The F-4s flew over the islet of Anthropofagi at 20,000 feet and exited Athens' FIR three minutes later between Samos and Kos and the F-16s flew over Fourni and Anthopofagi at 8,700 feet.

