Firemen recover antiquities in Phthiotida

Firefighters responding on Thursday to a blaze on the mountain of Profitis Elias, in Phthiotida, central Greece, discovered numerous antiquities hidden among the bushes, the Ministry of Culture said on Friday.



The objects, numbering more than 200, date from the first half of the 5th century BC and the geometric period.



They were discovered mostly intact and were dispersed over an area of 150 meters inside plastic bags.



According to the ministry, the firemen found clay vessels, several bronze bracelets, two pins, a fragmented copper mirror and numerous figurines of male, female and animal forms.



Some of the objects appeared to have been cleaned and partly welded on the spot, based on equipment found nearby.



It is not yet known where these objects may have come from. The region of Locrida is often plagued by illegal excavations.