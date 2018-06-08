Greek Church dismayed over missionary campaign

The Holy Synod, the governing body of the Greek Orthodox Church, has expressed its dismay over an upcoming campaign by the Hellenic Ministries missionary organization, saying that its flock is in no need of newly emerged “heretic” movements or “self-declared preachers” from home or abroad.



The campaign titled “Operation Joshua” will take place between July 3 and 12 in the regions of Ioannina, Thesprotia, Preveza, Grevena and Trikala with the distribution of the New Testament and other material, which, Greek media reports said on Friday, is Protestant in nature and part of an effort to proselytize.