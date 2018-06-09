Police sweep on illegal trade confiscates 5.5 tons of contraband
Online
Authorities have seized contraband items weighing more that 5.5 tons that were being peddled on central streets and squares in the port city of Piraeus, an official announcement said on Saturday.
The items included clothing and home appliances. All the contraband was loaded onto municipal garbage trucks and destroyed.
The sweep was conducted by police and municipal officials as part of a crackdown on illegal trade at the country’s biggest port.