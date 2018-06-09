ND rues ‘abandonment’ of Evangelismos Hospital

In a strongly worded statement on Saturday, New Democracy’s shadow minister for health, Vassilis Economou, berated the government for the state of “abandonment” of the Evangelismos Hospital in central Athens and the general situation at public hospitals.

“The image of abandonment of Evangelismos, one of the largest hospitals in the country, is absolutely indicative of what is happening throughout the country,” Economou said, adding that the hospital’s coronary angiography machine has been out of service for nearly 20 days and nothing has been done to resolve the issue.

The leftist-led coalition has been anything but “socially sensitive,” he said, adding that the Health Ministry appears to have other priorities in mind, namely accommodating cronies of the ruling party.

“Their (the government) cynical indifference has surpassed all limits and it is fortunate for the country that the countdown for the government has started,” he said.

His comments came on the heels of a complaint filed by the union representing Evangelismos Hospital staff to the Athens Prosecutor’s Office about the “tragic” situation at the Psychiatric Department, demanding the immediate introduction of measures to protect patients and staff.