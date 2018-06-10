It has been 100 days since Turkey unlawfully arrested the two Greek soldiers in a way that is unprecedented in the history of Greek-Turkish relations.

Since that day in early March when they accidentally strayed across the border while on patrol, no formal answers have been given to explain whether something went wrong in this incident and whether somebody should be held responsible.

Apart from that, we must not forget our two Greek compatriots and should continue to consider their immediate return to our country a matter of honor.

There are many politicians whose careers rely on nationalist rants, which cost them nothing, but we need to remember that two Greek servicemen are going through their own ordeal, under very difficult conditions.