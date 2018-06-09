Prostitution on the rise, university study shows

The number of women engaging in prostitution has been on the rise in recent years, according to a study by Athens’s Panteion University, which also found a marked increase in the number of customers.



According to the results of the research, the rise in prostitution began after 2010, coinciding with the social and cultural implications of Greece’s financial and migration crisis.



More specifically, the number of women engaging in prostitution rose from 17,000 in 2012 to 18,200 in 2017. At the same time, the number of clients shot up from 435,000 to 605,000.



Moreover, migrant clients also increased dramatically to 160,000 in 2017, compared to 14,000 in 2012.



The increase was seen across the board – in houses, studios and on the streets.



The study further showed that rates for services have also decreased significantly.