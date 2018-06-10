Parents appeal for leads in son’s hit-and-run death

The parents of a 14-year-old victim of a hit and run on southern Athens’s busy Poseidonos Avenue appealed to the public for information on Sunday.

The boy, whose full name has no been made public, was hit by an oncoming car on the Glyfada-bound side of the coastal highway early on Friday evening after leaving the Kalamaki Nautical Club.

It was not clear whether he was standing at the First Kalamaki bus stop or had tried to cross the high-speed road when the incident occurred.

The boy was rushed to the Aghia Sofia Children’s Hospital, where he died on Saturday of extensive injuries.

The boy’s parents are appealing for information, as the only lead investigators have to go on is that the car that hit their son was white in color. Anyone with information to help the investigation is asked to contact their local police station or the 100 emergency hotline.