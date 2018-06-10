FYROM dismisses rumors of rift between PM and FM on name talks

The Foreign Ministry and government of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) issued a joint statement on Sunday dismissing rumors of a rift over the course of name talks with Athens between the prime minister and his foreign affairs chief.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, as well as the entire government, have “one, single policy line,” the statement said.

“The government and all of its members are working together toward accomplishing [FYROM’s] strategic priorities,” it added, citing ongoing efforts to join NATO and the European Union, both of which depend on Greece’s support, pending a resolution to the decades old name dispute.