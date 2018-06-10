MONDAY

The E-Kyklos think tank organizes its second “Greece Afterwards” conference at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens, featuring leading politicians, academics and journalists. To Tuesday. (Info: www.ekyklos.gr)

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes its annual conference, on “Health in the Post-Memorandum Era.” To Tuesday at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel, 89-93 Syngrou, Athens. (Info: 210.699.3559, www.amcham.gr)

Kypros 74, the association of Cypriot refugees in Greece organizes a political event on “The Cyprus Issue Today: Is there a prospect for solution? What are the risks?” At 2A Xenofontos, Athens, from 7.30 p.m. (Info: 210.902.4854)

The Center for European Constitutional law holds an educational seminar on “Electrical Energy and Contract Law – Legislative framework and practical applications,” To Tuesday, 5-9 p.m., at 43 Academias, Athens. (Info: 210.362.3089, www. cecl.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) release that May data on vehicle registrations.

Frigoglass issues its Q1 results.

Listed companies Coca Cola HBC, EYDAP, Kanakis, Kyriakoulis and Yalco hold general shareholders’ meetings.

TUESDAY

KPMG organizes its 17th Chief Financial Officers Forum at the Inter-Continental Hotel, 89-93 Syngrou, Athens ,9 a.m. to 6 p.m.(Info: www.kpmgevents.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its March figures on construction activity and the first-quarter reading of its salary costs index.

Athens-listed OTE telecom, Nikas, Nexans and Minerva will hold their annual general meetings.

WEDNESDAY

The Public Debt Management Agency will auction 52-week treasury bills, amounting to 625 million euros.

The Institute of International Relations of Panteion University organizes a conference on “Turkey: Hegemonist revisionism in a fluid environment,” 4-8.15 p.m. at 3-5 Hill, Plaka, Athens. (Info: deca@idis.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publicize its April statistics on farming and agricultural exports and imports.

Listed Alpha Trust, Hellenic Exchanges and Creta Farms hold their annual general meetings of shareholders.

THURSDAY

The Economist Conferences - Greece organizes its 22nd Roundtable with the government, themed “A Compass for Europe-A Fair Wind for Greece.” To Friday at the Grand Resort Lagonissi, southern Attica. (Info: www.hazliseconomist.com)

The Data Privacy and Protection Conference is held at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (InfoL 210.661.7777, ja@boussias.com)

ELSTAT will publish its Q1 data on construction output and manpower, and the April reading of the industrial imports index.

Athens-listed GEKE, Lamda Development, Quest Holdings, Minoan Lines and Loulis Mills will hold annual general meetings.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) organizes a public debate on: “Dilemmas of Democracy: Is there any meaningful role for citizens in Europe?”. The event will be in English, from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. at the Office of the European Parliament in Greece, 8 Amalias, Athens. (Info: 210.7257110, www.eliamep.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its October-December statistics on Greek port passenger, cargo and vehicle traffic, its January-March data on retail commerce employment and service sector turnover, and its February figures on museum and archaeological site visitors.

Athens listed firms Frigoglassm Lampsa, Fourlis Holdings, Lavipharm and Kepenos Mills will have their annual general meetings of shareholders.