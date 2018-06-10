Olympiakos crowned king of Europe's water polo

Olympiakos has returned to the European throne of the men’s water polo as it won the second LEN Champions League in its history beating host Pro Recco in Saturday’s final in Italy.

The Italians were the favorites for the trophy in this Final-Eight, being eight-time winners and playing at home.

Olympiakos dispatched Spandau in the quarterfinals on Thursday and Barceloneta in the semis on Friday to set up a dream clash for the trophy against Pro Recco.

Upsetting the odds, the Greek champion defeated the host 9-7 in the rainfall at the outdoor pool of Genoa, having Yiannis Fountoulis score four times on the night.

Olympiakos had also won the title in 2002, but beating the host and favorite in the final this time made it even sweeter for the team of coach Thodoris Vlachos.



Upon their return to Greece on Sunday the Olympiakos players went to the club’s soccer stadium in Piraeus and paraded their trophy in front of their fans.