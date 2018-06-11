Anarchist group attempts to barge into ministry in support of N17 hitman

About 20 members of anarchist group Rouvikonas attempted to barge into the Citizens Protection Ministry on Monday morning but were prevented by the ministry’s guards.



According to information, the group entered the yard of the ministry and reached the front entrance before they were stopped. Police detained all 20 individuals.



In a statement posted on an anti-establishment website later on Wednesday, Rouvikonas expresses its support for the jailed hitman of the now defunct November 17 hitman, Dimitris Koufodinas, who started a hunger strike a week ago.



It also called for a rally to support 12 of its members who will be tried on June 12 for past acts of vandalism.