Anarchist group tries to barge into ministry in support of N17 hitman

Twenty members of anarchist group Rouvikonas attempted to barge into the Citizens Protection Ministry on Monday morning but were prevented by the ministry’s guards.

Police said in a press release the suspects were stopped at the outer perimeter of the building, on Kanellopoulou avenue, detained and transferred at the Attica Security Directorate.



In a statement posted on an anti-establishment website later on Wednesday, Rouvikonas expresses its support for the jailed hitman of the now defunct terrorist group November 17, Dimitris Koufodinas, who started a hunger strike a week ago.



It also called for a rally to support 12 of its members who will be tried on June 12 for past acts of vandalism.



Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences for his role in the N17 terrorist group, went on hunger strike on March 30 demanding regular furloughs and the abolition of the Supreme Court prosecutor’s veto power over his requests for prison leave.