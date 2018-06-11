Notary's office in Patras pelted with stones and paint

Picture by tempo24.gr

A group of unknown individuals threw stones and paint at a building where a notary’s office is housed in the city of Patras early Monday morning, according to local media.

The attack caused minor damages to the building and broke the window of a car parked at the scene. tempo24.gr reported.

Police is searching for the perpetrators.



Though no group has claimed the attack, the offices of notaries have often been the target of individuals or groups who protest foreclosures on the homes of overindebted Greeks.