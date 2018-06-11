ND leader slams government over Rouvikonas' latest ministry stunt

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis lambasted the government on Monday over the new attack by anarchist group Rouvikonas at the Citizen Protection Ministry earlier in the day, saying this is considered normal by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.



About 20 Rouvikonas members attempted to enter the ministry building but were prevented by the guards at the main entrance.



The group claimed the stunt was in support of Dimitris Koufodinas, the jailed hitman of the now defunct terrorist group November 17, who started a hunger strike more than a week ago.



“To support Koufodinas, Rouvikonas barged into the Citizen Protection Ministry this morning. It makes sense, considering the protection it enjoys by the government,” the New Democracy leader said in a tweet.



“This is Mr. Tsipras’ new ‘normalcy,’” he added.