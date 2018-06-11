Hellenic American Union offices in Thessaloniki targeted by anarchists

Photo from thestival.gr

Members of an unknown self-styled anti-establishment group burst into the building housing the Hellenic American Union (HAU) in Thessaloniki shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, to express support for the jailed November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas over his week-long hunger strike.



The four individuals entered the building, sprayed slogans in favour of Koufodinas and threw flyers, according to local news website thestival.gr. They did not enter the actual offices of the HAU.

The incident follows a similar stunt perpetrated by anarchist group Rouvikonas, whose members tried to enter the premises of the Citizen Protection Ministry in Athens earlier in the day.



Rouvikonas also cited the convicted hitman. All 20 individuals who tries to barge into the ministry were detained.