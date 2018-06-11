Greek FM at Tsipras's office for expected phone call by Zaev

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias arrived at the prime minister’s office at Maximos Mansion on Monday, as Alexis Tsipras is expected to receive a phone call by his counterpart at the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Zoran Zaev, to discuss progress in the name dispute negotiations, FYROM media reported.

The call from Zaev to “finalize the agreement,” which was expected ten days ago, will take place during the day, according to Makfax news agency, which cites senior diplomatic sources.

The news agency says officials from both sides have discussed the open issues and “made progress,” with FYROM offering “creative solutions” on the issue of identity and language.

According to unconfirmed reports, Zaev is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday and present her with a proposal to resolve the decades-old name row.