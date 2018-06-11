Kotzias confirms Tsipras is waiting call from FYROM's Zaev on name talks

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias confirmed on Monday that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expecting a crucial phone call from his counterpart at the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Zoran Zaev, on the long-running name dispute that has soured the relations between the two countries.



“The phone call will be held today,” he told journalists waiting outside Maximos Mansion where he rushed this morning, confirming reports in FYROM media.



Citing senior diplomatic sources, Makfax news agency reported that Zaev will call to "finalize the agreement” with Tsipras, in a development that was expected 10 days ago.



The news agency says officials from both sides have discussed the open issues and "made a progress," with FYROM offering "creative solutions" on the issue of identity and language.



According to unconfirmed reports, Zaev is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday and present her with a proposal to resolve the decades-old name row.