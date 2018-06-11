Greece has corrected many of the structural imbalances that made it a "special case" within the euro zone, and is ready to take charge of its economic decisions when its bailout ends in August, the chairman of the group of finance ministers of the eurozone said on Monday.



"Greece is a different country today," Mario Centeno told a conference in Lisbon.



"Greece has the conditions to take on its own hands the process of its economic and social development, within the euro framework, and can always count on European solidarity if it sticks to the path of internal responsibility." [Reuters]