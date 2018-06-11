Alleged impunity for Rouvikonas is ‘hot air,’ says minister

Claims by the main opposition that the government lets anarchist group Rouvikonas operate with impunity is just “hot air,” Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Toskas said on Monday, responding to New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Mitsotakis claimed that the group enjoys the protection of the government and that its actions are considered normal by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

About 20 Rouvikonas members tried to barge into the Citizen Protection Ministry building earlier on Monday but were prevented by the guards at the main entrance.

The group claimed the stunt was in support of Dimitris Koufodinas, the jailed hitman of the now defunct terrorist group November 17, who started a hunger strike more than a week ago.

“So far there have been 120 arrests of Rouvikonas members,” the minister said and accused Mitsotakis of trying to twist reality.

“He is the only one who doesn’t see normalcy, but tourists who arrive in droves see it,” he added.