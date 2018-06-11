FYROM’s Zaev says Athens, Skopje close to a deal

The prime minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Zoran Zaev, said on Monday Athens and Skopje are finalizing efforts to reach a compromise on the long-running name dispute that has soured the relations between the two countries for decades.



Zaev confirmed news that he will speak with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday on the progress made, noting that the two sides are in continued communication and are examining different strategies to end the dispute.



“We are in the final minutes of our efforts to approach each other’s position and when this happens, we will jointly announce the good news for the citizens of our two countries,” he was quoted as telling media in FYROM and expressed optimism that this will happen before the EU summit on June 28-29.