Rockwave Festival | Athens | July 6, 19 & 20

Athens's big rock music festival returns at the Terra Vibe park north of the capital, starting on July 6 with an indie rock feast headed by Arctic Monkeys in their first-ever appearance in Greece, along with Alt-J, former Last Shadow Puppets co-frontman Miles Kane (both also from the UK), Get Well Soon, a German act headed by Konstantin Gropper, who has been likened to Nick Cave and Iggy Pop, and local outfit Coretheband. Day 2, July 29, is dedicated to heavy metal, with legendary British band Judas Priest headlining a roster that includes Sweden's Sabaton, UK veterans Saxon and Accept from Germany, among others. The last day, July 20, is also given over to classic and progressive metal, starting with Iron Maiden, which is on its Legacy of the Beast tour. The roster backing the immortal British act includes Denmark's Volbeat, Tremonti – an American band founded by Grammy-winner Mark Tremonti – and London-based melodic metal act The Raven Age. For details and tickets, www.rockwavefestival.gr.