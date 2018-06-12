Comedie-Francaise Screening | Athens | June 13

The French Institute will be screening a critically acclaimed production by the iconic Comedie-Francaise theater company of Moliere's classic “The Misanthrope,” directed by Clement Hervieu-Leger and with sets designed by Eric Ruf, depicting a society free from parental and religious influence, whose social veneer peels away as soon as desire is aroused. The screening is in French with Greek subtitles and starts at 8 p.m. Admission costs 8 euros.

French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki,

tel 210.339.8600