Bruno Beltrao | Athens | June 13-16

In his first ever appearance in Greece, Brazilian choreographer presents “Inoah,” a show with his Grupo de Rua that draws from different forms of street dance to address the questions of how we connect to our surroundings and how we are shaped by ideology and circumstance. The show, which is part of the Greek Festival, will be on at the Pireos 260 venue from June 13 to 16, starting at 9 p.m. Ticket, which cost 15-25 euros, can be purchased at www.greekfestival.gr.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros,

tel 210.928.2900