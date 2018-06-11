Migrant smuggler nabbed on Kos island

Port and coast guard authorities on the southeastern Aegean island of Kos on Monday impounded a speedboat that had transported 13 illegal migrants to Greece.

A port authority patrol vessel spotted the speedboat in the sea area of Psalidi and a chase ensued after its skipper refused to comply with instructions to stop.

Once the boat was finally immobilized, the 30-year-old captain, a foreign national, was arrested. Authorities later found the migrants on the coast where the skipper had dropped them off.