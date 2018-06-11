Unions to hit streets Thursday to protest fresh austerity

Civil servants’ union ADEDY has said it will be holding a large rally on Thursday afternoon in front of Parliament in downtown Athens to coincide with a vote in the House on a string of measures demanded by the country’s creditors to wrap up the final bailout review.

There will be no bus service in Athens due to a work stoppage from noon to 5 p.m. on the day by Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) workers.

In its announcement, ADEDY said the new legislation contains “new unbearable measures against workers, pensioners, small business owners, scientists and Greek society at large.”

The communist-affiliated PAME union will also join the rally, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.