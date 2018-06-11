ND chief meets with Israeli PM in Jerusalem

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday discussed ways to further enhance strategic cooperation between Greece and Israel, as well as the issue of the two Greek soldiers that have been held in Turkey without charge since early March.

“We discussed the new strategic cooperation between Greece and Israel in trade, tourism and energy, and I informed [Netanyahu] about the unacceptable detention of two Greek soldiers in Turkish prisons for over 100 days,” Mitsotakis said in a tweet.

In their hour-long meeting in Jerusalem they also discussed the mutual benefits of the East Med pipeline project, which will link the extensive Eastern Mediterranean gas resources to Europe.

They also paid tribute to the ND chief’s late father, former prime minister Constantinos Mitsotakis, for his role in strengthening Greek-Israeli relations.