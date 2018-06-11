NEWS |

 
Bozdag: Turkey intends to ‘detect and destroy’ terrorists

TAGS: Turkey, Terrorism

Turkish deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said Monday that Ankara’s policy is to “detect and destroy” terrorists inside Turkey and in nearby states, adding that authorities were determined to bring the leader of FETO (an abbreviation standing for the “Gulenist Terror Group,” which is how Ankara refers to Gulen’s movement) to justice over his role in the 2016 failed coup.

“Wherever terrorists and terror groups are, they will be a target to Turkey,” Bozdag said in an interview with the state-run Anadolu agency.

 

