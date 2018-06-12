A big spike in visitors to Greece can easily turn into a threat instead of an opportunity. Many islands, for example, are still struggling to solve major infrastructure problems concerning sewage systems and water supply.

These are basic infrastructure issues that should have been sorted out decades ago. Instead, we now have major tourism destinations that are at risk of seeing their reputations suffer a serious blow because, among other problems, they cannot provide their guests with water.

Measures must be taken immediately to ensure that sustainability surveys are carried out, that caps are put on visitor numbers to destinations that are most at risk, as well as for emergency procedures to be put in place in order to avert a fiasco.