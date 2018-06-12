As the tourism season gets under way, the holidays islands in the arid Cyclades are at risk of serious water shortages this summer, with some, like Sifnos, at more risk than others.

With less than 50 days of rain per year, Sifnos relies on three desalination units that produce up to 2,000 cubic meters of water a day. Last year, however, demand came to 2,200 cubic meters on some days and is expected to be even higher this year due to higher anticipated arrivals, the island’s deputy mayor warns.

“We want the public to know that this is not the Caribbean where you can use as much water as you want,” said Giorgos Stavrianos, adding that the municipality is exploring ways to acquire a new desalination unit.

Santorini, Koufonissia, Milos and Alonissos face a similar predicament. Data from the National Observatory show that rainfall so far this year in the Cyclades has been 20-30 percent less than in 2017.