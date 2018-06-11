N17 hitman supporters arrested in attempted ministry raid

A man picks up a flier expressing support for hunger-striking jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas after an attempted raid on the Citizens’ Protection Ministry in Athens Monday by members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group. Seventeen of the 20 suspects who were arrested during the attempted raid already had police records, having been remanded for similar activities in the past. Anarchists claiming to support the November 17 hitman also barged into a ruling SYRIZA office in the town of Volos and the building of the Hellenic American Union in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Monay. [Eurokinissi]