What Greece needs in order to gain full access to the money markets is debt relief through significant, front-heavy measures that will enhance confidence in the local economy, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Pierre Moscovici told Kathimerini in an interview published on Tuesday.

The French politician added that after the program ends Greece will be subject to increased surveillance, though not a precautionary credit line.

He also appeared certain that a total agreement will be made at the June 21 Eurogroup meeting.