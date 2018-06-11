The particularly positive outlook for Greek tourism this year led to a major increase in hirings last month, with the Labor Ministry’s Ergani hirings database registering a new record.

In May 2018, 308,169 hirings were recorded against 199,444 departures, creating an employment surplus of 108,725 jobs, which is the highest in the last 18 years for the month of May. Last May there was a surplus of 89,534 jobs.

As is often the case, more than half of the jobs created last month (50.11 percent) concerned part-time employment, numbering 154,413. The jobs with the greatest demand were receptionists, waiters, bartenders, hotel and restaurant cooks, secretaries and other office jobs, and cleaners. Predictably, the bulk of the new jobs were in areas with high tourism traffic, and the group with the highest hiring rate was men aged between 30 and 44.

This May was the fourth consecutive month with a surplus in the Ergani monthly data; this year it was only January that showed a deficit. Since the start of the year there has been a surplus of 264,551 jobs, also the highest result of the last 18 years.