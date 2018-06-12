Ex-UK ambassador named chair of Anglo-Hellenic League

Former UK ambassador to Athens John Kittmer has been chairing the council of Anglo-Hellenic League since early June, he said on his private blog.

“For me, the relationship between Greece and Britain, between Brits and Greeks, has been the most important intellectual passion of my life: an intellectual passion with a strong emotional component,” Kittmer says in his post.

“On the peripheries of the European landmass, but indissolubly European, we have very much in common; have supported each other through thick and thin for nearly two centuries; and have very strong reasons for continuing to be the closest of friends and allies. In the years ahead, I shall do all I can to strengthen this relationship through our cultural and charitable work,” the diplomat adds.

Founded in 1913, the Anglo-Hellenic League is a London-based charity dedicated to promoting friendship between the people of the UK and Greece through a lively program of cultural events.

The next big date on its calendar is Thursday, June 14, when it is expected to announce the Runciman Award at the Hellenic Center in London for the writer of the best book published in the previous year in English on a Hellenic subject.

Kittmer served as UK ambassador to Athens from January 2013 to December 2016 and was succeeded by Kate Smith in the post.