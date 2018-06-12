Opposition leader requests meeting with president

Opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be meeting with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, his party said on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis requested the meeting during a telephone call with the Greek president earlier in the day, according to an announcement made by the conservative party.

The announcement did not specify what the meeting would be about, though it is thought it will concern ongoing name talks with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

New Democracy has repeatedly accused the leftist-led government of leaving the opposition in the dark with regard to the progress of the talks between Athens and Skopje, and of playing a lone hand despite relying on broad support from the House for any deal that arises from the negotiations.