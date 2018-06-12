Rouvikonas suspects arrested over ministry action

Twenty suspected members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group will be read charges of disrupting the peace, disrupting public transportation and inciting violence on Tuesday at the Evelpidon Street court complex in downtown Athens, where security has been beefed up amid concerns of an attack.

One of the 20 suspects being led before judges on Tuesday is said to be a leading member, if not the sole leader, of the group that attempted to barge into the Citizens’ Protection Ministry in Athens on Monday and scattered flyers expressing support for hunger-striking jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

Responding to news that the 20 suspects apprehended at the ministry would be facing criminal charges Rouvikonas posted a message on an anarchist website calling its members to gather at the courthouse on Tuesday to resist the arrests.

Rouvikonas (which means Rubicon in Greek) has claimed responsibility for dozens of raids of varying degrees on violence on perceived “establishment” targets, including the Council of State, the Defense Ministry and several embassies.