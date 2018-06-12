Shepherd accused of killing Roma girl placed under tight security

Police in the central Greek town of Amfissa have beefed up security amid fears of reprisals around a 34-year-old shepherd who reportedly turned himself into the police on Monday night in connection with the shooting death last week of a 13-year-old Roma girl.

The unnamed man had reportedly been hiding out in the foothills of Mount Parnassos since the incident, which took place on the night of June 4 when he allegedly drove out to a Roma camp near Amfissa and accidentally shot the 13-year-old who was standing beside his intended victim.

On the day after the attack, a business in Amfissa belonging to the suspect’s family was badly vandalized.

The 34-year-old is due to face an investigating magistrate in Amfissa on Tuesday after requests for him to be transferred to the town of Larissa failed.

Police have also arrested a 40-year-old Albanian man who is said to have been driving the vehicle from which the 34-year-old shot his hunting rifle.