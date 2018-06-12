President, ND leader to discuss developments in name talks

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos will on Tuesday meet with the head of the country’s conservative opposition Kyriakos Mitsotakis following a request by the New Democracy leader, reports say.



According to the same reports, the meeting will focus on latest developments regarding Greece’s talks with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the name issue.



Earlier on Tuesday, the leader of the junior partner in Greece’s coalition government, Panos Kammenos, said he will vote against a proposed compromise in the name dispute, leaving leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to seek support from political opponents.