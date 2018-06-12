Vandals smash window at Hellenic American Union in Athens
Ten unknown individuals targeted the offices of the Hellenic American Union (HAU) on Massalias street in central Athens on Tuesday afternoon, smashing a window.
The group also threw flyers before fleeing the scene.
It is not yet known who the perpetrators of the vandalism are, but on Monday an anti-establishment group stormed the HAU office building in Thessaloniki and sprayed slogans in support of Dimitris Koufodinas, the jailed shooter of the now defunct terrorist group November 17.