Renowned Greek artist and Athens School of Fine Arts professor Pavlos Samios will present a short film and discuss the composition, scale, colors and techniques used in the frieze of the Parthenon temple on the ancient Acropolis at the Rubin Museum of Art in New York on Thursday.

The event, titled “Re-envisioned: The Color and Design of the Parthenon Frieze,” is scheduled to start at 6.30 p.m. local time.

Having studied the frieze for many years, Samios will present his audience with ideas of how it would have looked in ancient times and how the ancient Greeks envisioned and created the decorative tableaus of the magnificent temple built in honor of the city’s patron deity Athena.

The artist’s work has been shown in over 75 solo exhibitions around the world, including Athens, London, Paris, New York, Boston, Hanoi, Beirut and Nicosia.

Entry is free of charge, but only registered attendees will be admitted to the event, which is organized with the support of the Hellenic American Cultural Foundation (HACF).